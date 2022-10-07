Andhra Pradesh: Incessant rain inundates agricultural fields

Guntur / Narasaraopet / Ongole: Incessant rains during the last two days inundated several low-lying areas Palnadu, Prakasam and Guntur districts.

In Palnadu district, several low-lying areas in Krousu, Achampet and Pedakurapadu mandals were filled with rainwater. Vehicle riders and pedestrians find it hard to drive through roads filled with rainwater. Floodwater was overflowing on chapta at Achampet mandal and causing inconvenience to the vehicle riders and pedestrians. Rainwater entered into Sivalayam temple premises in Achampet and devotees cleared the water with buckets. However, normal life remains unaffected.

In Guntur district, chilli and cotton fields in Tadikonda, Achampet and Krosuru mandals were submerged in rainwater. Two-wheeler riders have to push their bikes in the rainwater in Achampet. Similarly, rainwater got stranded on roads at AT Agraharam, Brodipet, AL Pet, Lakshmipuram, Gardens Area, RK Puram and Pattabhipuram areas.

The rainwater has started receding slowly.

The farmers are hopeful that there will be no crop loss if the rainwater recedes in agriculture fields. The agriculture officials said that rains during the last two days are useful to all crops and there is no crop loss due to rains. They said that the rainwater entered agriculture and horticulture fields will recede within a day.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Ongole city during the last twenty hours. Rain that started on Wednesday evening continued till Thursday evening in the city. Several roads were under two feet water. rainwater was flowing on Saibaba Temple Road, Lawyerpet, Kurnool Road, ZP office Road, RTC Bus Stand areas.