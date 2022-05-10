Andhra Pradesh: Inter student dies of a heart attack at an examination centre in Tirupati

The tragedy took place in Gudur of Tirupati district where an inter-student dies of a heart attack at DRW College. According to the police, Satish of Kammavaripalle in Saidapuram mandal is studying at Swarnandrabharati College in the town.



He came to the examination center in Gudur every day from his hometown in the wake of the ongoing inter examinations. The student suddenly collapsed sweating while sitting outside the test center before the test.

The fellow students reported the matter to the police on duty there and they immediately rushed the student to Gudur Government Hospital. However, doctors have already confirmed that the student is dead.

As the student's parents were informed they reached Gudur and wept. Doctors, who initially said the student had died of a heart attack, will talk to the parents and then state the cause of the student's death. Gudur town SI Pavan Kumar has registered a case and is investigating.