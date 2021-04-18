Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate student allegedly commits suicide in Ongole of Prakasam

An incident took place in Prakasam district where an inter student committed suicide by hanging himself in a college hostel. Dumpa Pawan Reddy (19), son of Dumpa Anji Reddy and Adi Lakshmamma couple of Regalagadda, Konkanamitla mandal, is studying first year of Inter BPC at Sri Saraswati Junior College, Pellur near Ongole. He stays in a college hostel as he is far from his hometown. Pawan Kalyan Reddy was seen hanging to a ceiling fan in the hostel kitchen room of fellow students who woke up on Saturday.

As the students brought the matter to the attention of the warden he, along with other staff, took Pawan downstairs and moved him to Ongole GGH. Doctors said the student had already died. Police arrived in RIMS and collected details. However, the college management said that Pawan has committed suicide out of guilty of not performing well in studies.

The deceased's family members, however, said that the teachers had beaten Pawan badly for failing in the previous exams and also beaten him up for being caught writing and copying slips in the exams on Friday. They demanded take action against the college management.