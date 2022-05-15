Andhra Pradesh is moving in right direction: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Anantapur: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan described convocation as a most important event in the life of a student and that of the institution. This marks an occasion of transformation of a graduating student into a responsible citizen whose professional skills along with the values acquired here are put to test in a real world environment.

Addressing the 12th convocation of the JNTUA at the NTR Auditorium in the campus on Saturday Governor Biswa Bhusan greeted the young graduates, post-graduates and doctorate awardees who, he said, are now stepping into a world potent with opportunities and challenges where merit is recognised and rewarded. Andhra Pradesh, he said, is progressing in the right direction and JNTU Anantapur is contributing to the state's development in the field of technological education.

The JNTUA has successfully revised the curriculum of all its programmes in line with the New Education Policy 2020, he noted.

The Governor lauded the JNTUA administration for instituting the best teachers award in recognition of their merit and hard work of the faculty and all stakeholders. He commended the contribution of the alumni of the university affiliated colleges in the development of the university. The alumni was instrumental in the establishment of Innovation Lab and the skill development centre.

It is heartening to note that the university is in the process of setting up department-wise Industry Advisory Boards with an objective to establish strong industry connections and provide suggestions for process and curriculum improvement. This will facilitate research and innovation in different fields and will be a step in the right direction of realising ' Atmanirbhar Bharat' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana, in his message said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving tirelessly to improve the quality of education, especially technical education in our state. The government is implementing two unique student welfare schemes namely 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' and 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena'. These schemes have brought greater access to higher education for students from low income groups and brought cheer for students and their families.

Satyanarayana said that education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society. He said that the schemes have increased gross enrolment in our state which is the objective of our new education policy, he added.

The education minister said that the Chief Minister has targeted to increase gross enrolment ration of the state to 70 per cent by 2025 and to 90 per cent by 2035. Every district will soon have a Teachers Training Centre.

The Governor presented the honor 'Honoris Causa' to the alumni of JNTUA Engineering College and DRDO chairman Dr G.Satheesh Reddy. He also presented gold medals to meritorious students in diverse education streams.