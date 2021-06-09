Andhra Pradesh: Junior Doctors begin strike in across the state today, govt. to hold talks

Andhra Pradesh: The junior resident doctors in Andhra Pradesh have started a strike from today and boycotted duties. The junior doctors, who had already called for strike has issued a strike notice to the government to this effect. Junior resident doctors have been on strike since this morning. Junior doctors have demanded that health insurance and ex-gratia facilities be provided, they be given incentives and security arrangements in hospitals be increased. Also, the junior doctors are demanding that TDS not be deducted from the stipend.

As part of the strike, it was decided to boycott non covid duties today (September 9), followed by boycotting covid duties on the 10th and emergency duties on the 12th. They urged the government to respond immediately and address their legitimate demands.

With this, the health department invited junior doctors to hold discussions at the APIIC building in Mangalagiri on Wednesday. Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal and DME Dr Raghavendra Rao will hold talks.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government yesterday gave good news to senior resident doctors, PGs and resident specialists serving in medical colleges and government hospitals across the state. The Department of Health has issued orders raising the honorarium for all of them.

The orders were issued yesterday evening raising the salaries of senior resident doctors to Rs 70,000, resident dentists to Rs 65,000 and resident super specialists to Rs 85,000. The government said in the order that the hike would take effect from September 1, 2020.