Andhra Pradesh: Land Registration services to be soon introduced in Village secretariats

The special general secretary to the state revenue department, Rajat Bhargava said registration services were being introduced at the village level for transparency. On Thursday in his chamber in the Secretariat, he held a review with the officials of the Department of Stamps and Registration. He said the pilot project undertaken in Krishna district's Jaggaiahpet mandal Thakkellapadu village was successful.



He explained that with the coordination of the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Survey Settlement, and Land Records Departments, registration services are being launched under the 51 Village Secretariats in Reserve Project Phase-1. Rajat Bhargava asked the authorities to take necessary steps to provide the Village Secretariats as Sub-Registrar's Offices as prescribed under Section-6 of the Registration Act, 1908.

Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner, Department of Stamps Registrations, was directed to prepare a special activity to provide necessary training to the Secretaries of the Secretariat on the process of registrations. The meeting was attended by the Additional Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations Udaya Bhaskar, Deputy Inspector General Nagalakshmi, and others.