Andhra Pradesh Launches Taskforce to Shape Economic Growth for 2047

Hyderabad : Andhra Pradesh has launched a new Taskforce aimed at driving the state's economic growth and development in the coming decades. The first meeting was chaired today by the Andhra Pradesh CM, N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Tata Companies Executive Chairman, Mr. N. Chandrasekaran. This Taskforce brings together top leaders from various industries to create a detailed plan for the state’s future.

The main goal of the Taskforce is to work with experts and stakeholders to find ways to grow the economy, improve infrastructure, and recommend policies that will help Andhra Pradesh become a leader in economic development. The Taskforce is focused on identifying areas that will drive growth by 2030 and 2047, including infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skills training, support for small businesses (MSMEs), and manufacturing.

Mr. N. Chandrasekaran expressed that Taskforce is an exciting opportunity for all of us to work together to make Andhra Pradesh a place of opportunity, innovation, and growth, attracting investments from around the world.

The Taskforce's focus will be on developing key areas such as building better infrastructure, supporting local businesses, training a skilled workforce, and boosting manufacturing. These steps are seen as essential for long-term growth, creating more jobs, and improving the standard of living for people in the state.

By 2047, the vision is to see a prosperous Andhra Pradesh that leads in economic growth, innovation, and sustainability. The state government is optimistic that this plan will create new opportunities and position Andhra Pradesh as a top destination for investment and business.

Tata Group plays an important role in the state’s development, and today’s meeting highlighted several promising collaborations.

Notable initiatives include:

- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services): Committing to establish a new IT Development Center in Visakhapatnam, with the potential to create up to 10,000 jobs.

- Indian Hotels: Exploring the establishment of 20 new hotels across the state under brands like Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, SeleQtions, and Ginger, along with a large convention center to boost tourism and industrial growth.

- Tata Power: Evaluating over 5 GW in solar and wind projects, with a potential Rs 40,000 crore investment to strengthen renewable energy infrastructure.

- Innovation in Healthcare: Collaborating on deep tech and AI solutions for primary healthcare, enhancing the state’s healthcare capabilities.

- Ratan Tata Innovation Hub: A new initiative to mentor entrepreneurs across the state, aiming to achieve the ‘One, One Family Entrepreneur’ vision, a tribute to Ratan Tata’s belief in empowering grassroots-level businesses.