Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rains expected at several places in the state

The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be moderate to light rains in many places in the state for the next three days.

The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be moderate to light rains in many places in the state for the next three days. It has been said that these rains will fall under the influence of Surface Trough, which is continuing over Chhattisgarh from West Bihar to North Telangana.

Disaster management agency MD Ambedkar said light rain with thundershowers will occur in Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Sunday.

Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sathyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts are also likely to receive light rain with thunder. He said that light rains with thunder will occur in north Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts on Monday. People are advised to be alert.

