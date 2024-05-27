  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Himanta slams BJD govt’s 5T model

Himanta slams BJD govt’s 5T model
x
Highlights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the BJD government’s 5T (transformative initiative) model of governance.

Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the BJD government’s 5T (transformative initiative) model of governance. Addressing election rallies in Patkura and Kakatpur, the senior BJP leader asked, “One ‘T’ means teamwork. Is there any teamwork in Odisha? The elected MLAs, MPs and ministers don’t have any power to exercise.

Here only a team exists…that is in between Pandian and his wife and only one T, which stands for Tamil Nadu.” Neither the State Cabinet nor any officer has the power in Odisha. Only two persons (Pandian and his wife) have all the powers, Himanta alleged.

He blamed the BJD government for the rising unemployment in Odisha. “Today, the youth of Odisha are migrating to other States due to unemployment. On the other hand, one lakh government posts are lying vacant in the State and the Odia youth are not being employed in local industries”, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X