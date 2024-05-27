Himanta slams BJD govt’s 5T model

Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the BJD government’s 5T (transformative initiative) model of governance. Addressing election rallies in Patkura and Kakatpur, the senior BJP leader asked, “One ‘T’ means teamwork. Is there any teamwork in Odisha? The elected MLAs, MPs and ministers don’t have any power to exercise.

Here only a team exists…that is in between Pandian and his wife and only one T, which stands for Tamil Nadu.” Neither the State Cabinet nor any officer has the power in Odisha. Only two persons (Pandian and his wife) have all the powers, Himanta alleged.

He blamed the BJD government for the rising unemployment in Odisha. “Today, the youth of Odisha are migrating to other States due to unemployment. On the other hand, one lakh government posts are lying vacant in the State and the Odia youth are not being employed in local industries”, he said.