All kinds of facilities should be provided to the people of evacuation villages in Nallamala

Nagarkurnool : District Collector Uday Kumar has directed the officials to provide all necessary facilities to the families in the villages to be resettled in the core area of ​​Nallamalla Tiger Reserve Forest.





District in the video conference hall of the District Collectorate building In the District Level Committee meeting presided over by the Collector Sarlapalli, Kudchintala in Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest Bailu, Kollam Penta and Komman Penta villages were enlarged Arrangements are being made to move it nearby, he said. In this meeting Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest area The people of villages Sarlapally Kollampenta Kudicintala Bailu villages National Tiger Conservation Authority volunteer their villages Handover to them, for the rehabilitation of the people of those villages The compensation due to them from the government is in monetary terms And prepare plans to hand over the land metaphorically He said that he was doing it.





As revenue land is not available in the district, plans have been prepared to hand over your land to them in the Bhacharam forest area, and the family will be taken as a unit, a compensation of 15 lakhs will be given to a family, and the land will be given to those who want the land, the collector said. The authorities of the concerned departments should complete the development of the area allotted for the rehabilitation center on time. He said that the required funds are available with the Forest Department. The district collector talked to the people of the village and inquired about their problems.



The Collector positively listened to the proposals of the villagers. After that he ordered the officials of the concerned department to solve their problems. The people of the village expressed their satisfaction with the work being done in the rehabilitation center and agreed to move for the rehabilitation. The Collector accepted various proposals of the villagers on this occasion. The District Collector advised the officials to coordinate with all the departments and complete the work quickly. District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi explained to the Collector plans to prepare houses and land for the people who voluntarily surrendered their villages. District Additional Collectors Kumar Deepak, Sitarama Rao, District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi and District Officers of various departments participated in this meeting.