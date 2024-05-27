If fake seeds are sold, strict action will be taken : Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu

Nagarkurnool : Mandal Agriculture Officer Narmada organized an awareness program for all seed fertilizer and pesticide dealers in Nagar Kurnool Mandal under the direction of Nagar Kurnool Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu. Speaking on this occasion, the instructions to be followed in the sale of cotton seeds were also explained and precautions were taken to avoid selling any fake seeds.

In particular, all the seed dealers have been directed to give the receipt to the farmers while selling the seeds with the details of the seeds. Similarly, it has been informed that quality seeds should be sold only at the prices as per government regulations.

Dealers are informed that complete details of seed sales should be maintained in the sales register every day. It has been warned that strict departmental action will be taken if there is any irregularities in the sale, sales of fake seeds, similarly if the seeds are trusted at higher rates. On the other hand, when the farmers buy seeds, they should buy seeds only from a dealer licensed by the Department of Agriculture, get a receipt, and also keep the documents related to the seeds until the end of their harvest season, as well as the empty bags.

