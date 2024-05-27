Live
- Goldman Sachs ups India’s GDP growth forecast
- Euro 2024: Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon to miss Euros following injury
- Delhi HC upholds order directing SpiceJet to return aircraft to TWC Aviation
- South Korea's space agency officially launched to foster industry growth
- If fake seeds are sold, strict action will be taken : Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu
- Unraveling the myth: Experts debunk 'absurdity' of EVM hack theories
- Police station attackers won't be spared, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Kerala Police in row after cop seen at 'party' hosted by criminal
- Porsche crash: Court sends doctors who changed minor's blood samples to police remand till May 30
- Build grounds for fair competition in AI-related industries: S. Korea's antitrust regulator
Just In
If fake seeds are sold, strict action will be taken : Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu
Mandal Agriculture Officer Narmada organized an awareness program for all seed fertilizer and pesticide dealers in Nagar Kurnool Mandal under the direction of Nagar Kurnool Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu.
Nagarkurnool : Mandal Agriculture Officer Narmada organized an awareness program for all seed fertilizer and pesticide dealers in Nagar Kurnool Mandal under the direction of Nagar Kurnool Division Assistant Director Ramesh Babu. Speaking on this occasion, the instructions to be followed in the sale of cotton seeds were also explained and precautions were taken to avoid selling any fake seeds.
In particular, all the seed dealers have been directed to give the receipt to the farmers while selling the seeds with the details of the seeds. Similarly, it has been informed that quality seeds should be sold only at the prices as per government regulations.
Dealers are informed that complete details of seed sales should be maintained in the sales register every day. It has been warned that strict departmental action will be taken if there is any irregularities in the sale, sales of fake seeds, similarly if the seeds are trusted at higher rates. On the other hand, when the farmers buy seeds, they should buy seeds only from a dealer licensed by the Department of Agriculture, get a receipt, and also keep the documents related to the seeds until the end of their harvest season, as well as the empty bags.