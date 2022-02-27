Andhra Pradesh logs 136 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 136 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,17,741 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,726. On the other hand, as many as 803 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,00,165 and there are currently 2850 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 26 new infections, followed by East Godavari 25, Krishna 21 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 15,654 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 10,273 cases and 243 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







