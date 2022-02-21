Andhra Pradesh logs 182 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 182 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,16,467 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,714. On the other hand, as many as 950 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,95,768 and there are currently 5,985 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 70 new infections, followed by Krishna 24, Prakasam 15 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 14,249 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 16,051 cases and 206 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



