Andhra Pradesh logs 2145 new covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last twenty four hours

Andhra Pradesh has registered 2145 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 19,76,141. While the death toll increased to 13,468 with 24 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 5. On the other hand, as many as 2003 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,42,371. The number of active cases have been at 20,302.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 428 followed by 369 in Chittoor and 304 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 28. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted 2,49,46,265 tests so far including 82,297 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours



The Andhra Pradesh has administered 2.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far including 57 lakh second dose recipients.



