Law and order has collapsed, drug mafia thriving: LoP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashok, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, with prisons turning into hubs of criminal activity and the drug mafia growing unchecked.

Participating in a discussion on law and order in the Assembly, Ashok said mobile phones had found their way into prisons, while murder convicts and terror suspects were enjoying “five-star facilities” inside jails. Citing Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, he alleged that prisoners were bribing officials to secure preferred barracks and that lobbying was rampant. Ashok referred to incidents where rowdy-sheeter Gubbacchi Sheena celebrated his birthday inside the jail, complete with a personalised cake, and videos surfaced showing terror accused Shakeel Manna using a mobile phone. Earlier, a photograph of actor Darshan holding a cigarette inside prison had also emerged. “Jail rules mandate monthly inspections by the Police Commissioner, but these have not happened,” he alleged.

He claimed that prisoners were manufacturing liquor inside jails and even tampering with jammers. Out of 777 CCTV cameras installed, over 100 were reportedly non-functional. Despite a request for 1,123 cameras, the government had failed to sanction funds, Ashok said, adding that prisoners’ wages had not been paid for two years. Alleging corruption within the police force, Ashok said 130 police personnel in Bengaluru alone had been suspended in the last 11 months for colluding with criminals. He cited a Rs 7 crore bank robbery in Jayanagar allegedly led by a police constable and said accused in a bank loot case in Bidar were still at large. “Earlier, criminals feared the police. Today, there are 23,000 active rowdy-sheeters in the state,” he said, noting that over 43,000 two-wheelers had been stolen.

On cybercrime, Ashok said Rs 5,474 crore had been siphoned off, of which only Rs 627 crore was recovered. He accused the Home Department of failing to create awareness about digital arrest scams.

Raising alarm over narcotics, he claimed drugs worth Rs 150 crore were entering the state and that 15% of schoolchildren were exposed to substance abuse. He also alleged illegal trafficking of exotic animals into Karnataka. Ashok said law and order had deteriorated significantly during the two years of Congress rule and demanded that the government release a white paper detailing steps taken to address the situation.