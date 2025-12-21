National pulse polio programme 2025 across state from December 21

Bengaluru: As part of the nationwide effort to keep India polio-free, the National Pulse Polio Programme–2025 will be launched across Karnataka from December 21 to December 24. The Karnataka Health Department has appealed to parents to ensure that all children below the age of five are administered the polio vaccine without fail.

Polio is a highly infectious and life-threatening disease that can cause permanent disability in children. While there is no curative treatment for polio, health experts stress that it can be completely prevented through timely vaccination. With the slogan “Two drops can decide your child’s future,” the state government has completed all preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the campaign.

Under the programme, polio vaccination booths have been set up at government hospitals, anganwadi centres, primary health centres and other public places such as bus stands and railway stations. On the first day, vaccination will be administered at designated booths. Over the following two days, health department workers will conduct door-to-door visits to identify children who may have missed the vaccine and ensure complete coverage.

The Karnataka Health Department has set an ambitious target for the campaign, especially in urban areas. Under the National Pulse Polio Programme, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), through its five municipal corporations, has been assigned a target of vaccinating 11,34,988 children below the age of five.

In this regard, the GBA has also issued a public appeal through social media, urging parents within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits to actively participate in the campaign being held from December 21 to 24, 2025. The authority has reiterated that full cooperation from parents and guardians is crucial to achieving 100 percent vaccination coverage.

Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, the GBA stated that the fight against polio can only be sustained through continued vigilance. “Let us continue our victory against polio with two life-saving drops,” the authority said, encouraging parents to make use of nearby polio booths, Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and government clinics.

Parents can also access detailed information about the nearest vaccination centres by scanning the QR code provided by the GBA or by visiting the official portal. Health officials have urged citizens not to be complacent and to actively support the campaign to ensure that Karnataka remains polio-free.