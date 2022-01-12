Andhra Pradesh logs 3205 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 3205 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,87,879 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, no deaths reported on Wednesday. On the other hand, as many as 281 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,63,255 and there are currently 10119 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 697 new infections, followed by Chittoor 609 and East Godavari 274 while Kadapa has logged the least cases with 42 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.18 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,954 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,94,720 cases and 442 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from January 18. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.







