Andhra Pradesh logs 326 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 326 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,67,255 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,386 with four new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Guntur, one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.



On the other hand, as many as 466 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 20,48,971 and there are currently 3898 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 68 new infections, followed by Krishna 47 and Nellore 45 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.96 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 37,985 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.