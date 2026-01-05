Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Tollywood join hands to combat film piracy

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen action against digital film piracy.

They agreed to establish a structured, technology-driven, and coordinated framework to combat digital film piracy and online copyright violations, particularly affecting the Telugu film industry.

The MoU was signed by Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, and Daggubati Suresh Babu, President, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, in the presence of B. Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police, Telangana.

According to TGCSB, the collaboration aims to address the growing and time-sensitive nature of digital piracy, which today operates through websites, social media platforms, messaging groups, IPTV streams, mobile applications, and camcording networks, often within minutes of a film’s release.

The MoU institutionalises a mechanism for real-time intelligence sharing, rapid escalation, swift takedowns, and coordinated legal action against organised piracy networks.

Under the MoU, TGCSB and TFCC will jointly work on real-time monitoring and intelligence sharing on piracy networks and infringing digital platforms, deployment of TFCC anti-piracy agents at the TGCSB Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) to enable seamless coordination with cybercrime officers, swift legal action on verified complaints and digital evidence, with TGCSB acting as the nodal supervisory agency.

They will also work on expedited takedown and blocking of pirated content through coordination with intermediaries, ISPs, OTT platforms, social media companies, and app stores, use of technology tools, including automated crawlers, analytics, and content identification mechanisms and joint awareness initiatives to educate stakeholders and the public on the impact of piracy and the importance of intellectual property protection.

The MoU also provides for regular review meetings, coordinated action during major film releases, and development of standard operating procedures for piracy-related cybercrime investigations.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivadhar Reddy stated that digital piracy has evolved into an organised cybercrime ecosystem requiring continuous coordination between law enforcement and industry stakeholders. He noted that this MoU marks a significant step towards institutionalising anti-piracy enforcement and protecting creative and economic interests.

Shikha Goel emphasised that digital piracy is among the most time-sensitive and rapidly evolving forms of cybercrime, where even a delay of a few minutes can result in significant and irreversible losses to filmmakers and rights holders.

Daggubati Suresh Babu stated that the government of Telangana has been at the forefront of fighting digital piracy. The recent crackdown on major piracy syndicates such as Tamil-blasters and iBomma is clear proof of the Telangana Police's committed support to the film industry.

He emphasised that the Telugu film industry remains the only film industry in the country to have a dedicated Anti-Piracy Cell for over 15 years, and today's MoU between the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is another breakthrough initiative in combating digital piracy.