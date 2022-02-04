Andhra Pradesh logs 4198 new coronavirus cases and five deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,198 fresh cases taking the total tally to 22,97,369 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14646. On the other hand, as many as 9317 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,94,369 and there are currently 88,364 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 555 new infections, followed by Krishna 528 and Guntur 485 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 54 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.26 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,886 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,49,394 cases and 1072 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



