Andhra Pradesh logs 429 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today

Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 429 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,53,192 coronavirus cases across the state. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,230 with 6 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Krishna and Guntur and Chittoor districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1029 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 20,29,231 and there are currently 9753 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 89 new infections, followed by Nellore 85 cases and Chittoor 72 while Anantapur has logged least cases with single case in the last twenty four hours.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.85 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,515 tests in the last twenty four hours. The state has vaccinated four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 20,799 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 180 people have died due to the coronavirus.







