Andhra Pradesh logs 481 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 481 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,65,716 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,366 with one new death in the last twenty-four hours in Krishna districts.



On the other hand, as many as 385 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,46,512 and there are currently 4837 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 152 new infections, followed by Chittoor 76 and Krishna 52 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.95 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,604 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 14,348 new COVID-19 cases and 805 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



