Andhra Pradesh logs 495 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 495 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,15,525 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,708. On the other hand, as many as 1543 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,92,396 and there are currently 8,421 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 106 new infections, followed By West Godavari 99, Krishna 77 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with five new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.29 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 22,383 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 25,920 cases and 492 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







