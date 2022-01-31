Andhra Pradesh logs 5,879 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 5,879 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,76,370 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, nine deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14615. On the other hand, as many as 11,384 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,51,238 and there are currently 1,10,517 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 856 new infections, followed by East Godavari 823 and Kadapa 776 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 12 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.25 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,296 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,09,918 cases and 959 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







