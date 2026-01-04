Free Construction Sector Training and Employment Opportunities for Telangana Youth: Admissions Open at NAC Hyderabad

The State Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, and Vice Chairman of the National Academy of Construction (NAC), Sri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, stated that free training and employment opportunities in construction sector courses will be provided to unemployed youth under the joint aegis of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) and EGMM.

He informed that rural youth of Telangana in the age group of 18 to 35 years should avail themselves of this opportunity. He further stated that under the aegis of Vaaradhi Trust, free training and employment opportunities will also be provided to unemployed engineering youth through Finishing School and MEP Technician courses.

Training Details:

Training duration: Three months (03 months)

Free food and free accommodation will be provided during the training period.

Course material such as books, pens, stationery, along with uniform, shoes and helmet will be provided free of cost.

After successful completion of training, all candidates will be awarded an NAC certificate and provided with employment opportunities in the construction sector with attractive salaries.

Course Details:

S. No Course Name Duration Qualification

01 Land Surveyor 03 months Inter / ITI / Diploma

02 Supervisor (Structure) 03 months Inter / ITI / Diploma

03 Junior Store Keeper 03 months Any Degree

04 Finishing School (Only Free Training) 03 months B.Tech / B.E (Civil)

05 MEP Technician (Only Free Training) 45 days Diploma / B.Tech / B.E (EEE / Mechanical / Civil)

Therefore, interested unemployed youth of Telangana may contact the NAC–Hyderabad campus to attend the training programmes conducted there.

Required Documents:

1. Aadhaar Card

2. Ration Card

3. Qualification Certificates

4. Caste Certificate

5. Income Certificate

6. Passport-size Photographs – 05

Admissions for the above courses are in progress. The last date for admission is January 15, 2026. Interested candidates may contact the following phone numbers or register on the website www.nac.edu.in, as informed by the NAC Vice Chairman and State Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Sri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Address:

National Academy of Construction,

Izzat Nagar, Kothaguda Post,

Hyderabad – 500084

Cell No: 8008937800, 8328622455, 7097114947