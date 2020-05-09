Vijayawada: Expressing concern that Covid-19 positive cases may flare up with the reopening of liquor shops in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya has decided to stage protests near the liquor shops on May 11 across the state. The opposition parties and civil society organisations extended support to the proposed dharna. The speakers at a round-table organised at CPI office here on Friday said physical distance was not being maintained at the liquor shops which may result in spike in Covid cases.

The meet conducted by the Mahila Samakhya was attended by representatives from TDP, CPI, Congress and civil society organisations. Addressing the meet, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna described the state government's decision to sell liquor amid ravaging disease as 'shameful', and added that it would be the poor that bear the brunt of liquor sale at high prices.

Mahila Samkhya general secretary P Durga Bhavani expressed concern that the corona cases would increase in the state. She recalled the cases were reported even in the Green Zone districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam which indicates the spread of the disease.

Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao (Congress), Gadde Anuradha (TDP), Jalli Wilson (CPI), Pothina Venkata Ramarao (AAP), Mahila Samakhya vice-president Akkineni Vanaja and others spoke on the occasion.



