Andhra Pradesh: Man beats up second wife, attempts murder on son with electric wire in Prakasam

In a shocking incident, a man named Ramana Reddy, a resident of Podili Road, attempted murders on his second wife Kejia and son Revanth in Darsi of Prakasam district. The sub-inspector Chandrasekhar said that a case of SC ST atrocity has been registered against the accused as per the complaint of the second wife.



According to the police, Ramana Reddy of Podili Mandal Soodanagunta Ramapura has married his elder sister's daughter ten years ago and had one child. Later, Ramana Reddy got married seven years ago in the name of love to Daram Kezia of Narasimhanayunipalle village in Donakonda mandal and staying in Podili Road in Darshi. They have a six-year-old son, Revanth.

Ramana Reddy who manages the cinema hall had suspicious about his wife and use to quarrel with her. Against this backdrop, on Sunday night, he got into a fight with his wife and tried to kill her. He also attempted to strangle his son Revanth by wrapping electric wires around the boy's body.

However, Ramana Reddy fled from the scene as the house owner came there upon hearing the boy's screams. Kezia and Revanth were rushed to Darsi Government Hospital for treatment. The Sub Inspector said that the SC ST atrocity case is being registered and investigated as per the victim's complaint.