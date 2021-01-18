Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Prakasam

In a horrific incident, a man was brutally murdered in the Pedda Dornala mandal of Prakasam district. Srinu, a youth from Timmapuram village in the mandal, was brutally murdered by unknown persons at Peerlachavidi in the same village, which caused panic locally. According to police, Srinu (22) is the third son of Mandla Rangaiah and Venkata Lakshmamma of the village was at Pirlachavidi on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, when his brother Venkateshwar has called him to home, Srinu said he would come later and stayed there. Some people who came to the water tank near Pirlachavidi on Sunday morning saw Srinu's dead body lying in a pool of blood and informed the parents.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached there and examined the body. The clues team personnel from Ongole brought in a dog squad and searched for evidence. Unidentified people are thought to have been drinking alcohol at night and killed Srinu in this backdrop. The case was registered and investigation is underway.