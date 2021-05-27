Andhra Pradesh: Man commits suicide after being abused by in-laws in East Godavari

In a shocking incident, Bedampudi Kiran Kumar (26), a resident of Inugantivari Peta in Seethanagaram mandal, committed suicide by drinking poison after being beaten by his in-laws and died at a private hospital in Rajahmundry.



According to Sub Inspector Y. Sudhakar on Wednesday, Kiran Kumar of Inugantivaripeta was married to Poshiveni of Mughalla five years ago and has a son and daughter.



The deceased's wife went to her mother's home in Mughalla after a quarrel between the husband and wife. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kiran Kumar went to his in laws house to pick up his wife.



In this backdrop, the in laws abused and beaten him, which led him to take the final plunge and committed suicide by taking a selfie video. He was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Tuesday night while locals rushed him to a hospital. The case is being registered and investigated with hospital information, said Sub Inspector Sudhakar.





