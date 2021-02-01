Andhra Pradesh: Man held for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Vijayawada

Disha police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Vidyadharapuram Labour Colony in Vijayawada. The victim, who is in a government hospital will undergo medical examination on Monday based on which the accused will be remanded. According to locals, the girl went to the house of accused SK Ayaz, a local cable operator, on Saturday as the cable did not work in her house. Ayaz committed the atrocity as no one was at home at the time. The girl's mother started searching as the daughter who went out did not come home for long.

Upon learning of the matter, the accused took the girl from his house to two buildings and dropped her off at the third house. Opponents who saw it told the girl's mother. The real thing came to light when her daughter came to house while the mother has asked what had happened. According to the mother's complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

It is learnt that there have been several cases against the accused in the past, including rape cases. On the other hand, it is also learnt that four cases have been settled in the Women's Sessions Court after compromising with the victims. The accused was a follower of a former MLA from the West Constituency.