Andhra Pradesh: Man kills his friend for money in Madugula of Visakapatnam

The murder of a young man on Ghat Road has caused a stir at Madugula town in Visakhapatnam. A police investigation has revealed that a friend killed him for money.

According to CI Syed Ilias Mohammad, SI P. Rama Rao, villagers, the body of Tatikonda Swami Naidu, 25, of Jampena village, was found lying on a water plant on Ghat Road while his sister Uma and brother in law Srinivas lodged a complaint at the police station around midnight on Sunday.

The police who stepped in arrested the suspect, a young man named Pecheti Upendra from the same village. He is doing finance business with Swami Naidu.

Upendra noticed that his friend had Rs 18 lakh and wanted to cash in anyway. At an abandoned water plant on Saturday night, Upendra attacked Swamy Naidu in the head and killed him.

The police took him into custody and interrogated him in their own style and seized Rs 18 lakh. Swami Naidu survived with a mother and three sisters. They all shed tears over the death of their son.