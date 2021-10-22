Andhra Pradesh: Man kills two-month-old daughter over suspicion on wife in Anantapur

In a horrific incident, a man who is suspicious over wife's behaviour has stabbed a two-month-old baby in Kalyanadurg town of Anantapur district by dumping the body in a canal. According to police, Mallikarjuna and his wife Chittemma were rushed to the RDT Hospital in Kalyanadurg with their two-month-old baby as the baby was not well. Mallikarjuna comforted the baby and took her out of the hospital as the baby was crying. Meanwhile, suspicious of not returning in the evening, wife Chittemma complained to the police.



The vigilant police searched all night with the help of relatives but the trials went in vain Police have shared photos of Mallikarjuna and their baby on social media. In the wake of this, the police who identified the accused in Anantapur district centre on Friday and interrogated him where the accused admitted that he had killed the child himself while.

The accused was later brought to Kalyanadurg and interrogated. The circle inspector Teja Murthy has registered a case and is investigating it further.