Andhra Pradesh: Man sexually assaults a woman and sets her on fire in Prakasam

A young man poured petrol on a married woman and set her on fire in Gudluru mandal of Mocharla in Prakasam district. According to police, Sumathi, 37 from has been staying with her parents in Mocharla with her two children for some time due to a dispute with her husband. Sumathi also got her daughter married last year. Meanwhile, a young man named Jajula Raja from the village has been sexually harassing her for some time. Sumathi rebuked Raja two days ago.



The angered Raja went to Sumathi, who was alone at home on Saturday afternoon with a bottle of petrol and tried to sexually assault her. As she opposed, he poured the petrol he had brought and set her on fire. Sumathi screamed and ran out of the house. Neighbours came and put out the fire and informed 108 crews. 108 personnel came and rushed Sumathi to Kavali Area Hospital with serious injuries.



She was taken to Nellore as the situation was critical. Raja was also slightly injured and his relatives took him to Ongole. After receiving the information, Kandukur DSP Srinivasa Rao reached the spot and asked the locals for details and examined the house of the victim.



The DSP said that a case has been registered against Raja and is being investigated as per her complaint. He was accompanied by CI Sriram and SI Mallikarjuna. It seems that there was an extramarital affair between Sumati who left her husband and Raja who left his wife.