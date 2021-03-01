Andhra Pradesh: Married woman and young man found dead in Nidadavole, extramarital affair suspected

In a ghastly incident, a married man and a young man died suspiciously on Sunday after drinking insecticide in Tallapalem village in Nidadavolu mandal. According to police, Yaman Srinivasa Rao, an auto driver from Tallapalem village, was married to Kusuma Nagasai, 30, of Eluru seven years ago. They have two children. Nagasai had an extramarital affair with a young man named Sheikh Nagoor (28) from Eluru.

While Nagasai was talking at a nearby house with Nagoor who had come to Tallapalem, her husband Srinivasa Rao's family members saw her and deposed her. The two were taken in a car to the Shettypeta Srikrishna Mobile fast food shop room where they were detained, police said. Nidadavolu CI KA Swamy and Sub Inspectori Jagadeeshwara Rao are mourning the deceased's husband Srinivasa Rao and his family members.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating whether Nagasai and Nagooru's had drank pesticide on their own or her husband Srinivasa Rao's relatives forcibly made them consume alcohol. Locals suspected that Nagasai, who came to Nagootr from Eluru and met him several times in Tallapalem and was repeatedly met at a house with the help of a local woman.