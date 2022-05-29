Andhra Pradesh: Ministers feel pulse of people

Ramavarappadu(Krishna District): On board Samajika Nyayabheri bus yatra: Weaker sections are happy, their self-respect has improved, the Government is focussing on education for all, long-cherished dream of social justice is now becoming a reality. This is the impression the ministers who are participating in the four-day bus yatra have gathered.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hans India, Minister Botsa Satyanaryana said that this yatra has given them an insight into the level of acceptance of the welfare schemes and the measures the government had taken for the uplift of the backward classes.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasad said people had expressed their happiness over the government schemes. He said people had expressed that for the first time political power was given to the weaker sections. Seediri Appala Raju said the economic inequality has been prevailing in society post- Independence and there was a gap between rich and weaker sections. Now that gap has been reduced.

Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that while some selected sections benefited during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, this government had ensured that all eligible people got the benefit of welfare programmes.

Ch Venugopalakrishna said there was an increase in confidence levels among weaker sections in Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said the government provided social security to weaker sections by providing free education and awarding political power.

Mutyala Naidu said the previous government used BCs for election purposes. But the YSRCP government provided priority for weaker sections right from voluntary posts to Rajya Sabha seats. He said they had been explaining to the people about the revolutionary changes brought in by this government.

Another minister Adimulapu Suresh said weaker sections were now coming out of a sense of insecurity for the first time. He said the bus yatra is not for political gain and election purposes. It was to tell the people how the welfare schemes reached "saturation levels." Gummanuru Jayaram and KV Ushasri Charan said that Jagan Mohan Reddy provided social justice by implementing several welfare programmes for weaker sections that are the backbone of the party.

Jogi Ramesh said that the increasing response to Bus Yatra left Chandrababu Naidu dumbfound.