Andhra Pradesh: Mother, daughter killed by relatives in Krishna district over property disputes

The atrocity took place in Krishna district where a Grandmother and niece were brutally murdered by two young men. Property disputes have been going on for a few days in the family of a Palem resident of Gudur mandal. The families of the brothers who attacked each other with knives. Against this backdrop, Grandmother Shantamma and sister-in-law were hacked to death by young men named Sambashiva Rao and Malleshwa Rao.

A man named Nagraj who was obstructed sustained serious injuries. The injured Nagraj was rushed to a hospital by locals.

The murder suspects fled the scene. The accused Sambashiva Rao and Malleshwar Rao were the children of the second son of the deceased Shantamma.

The police initially concluded that the atrocity was caused by property disputes with the grandmother and aunts. The case is being registered and investigated.