Andhra Pradesh: Mother kills son over harassment in Guntur district

In a ghastly incident took place in Guntur, a young man was killed by tying his legs and arms and placing plaster to his mouth. According to A Mallikarjuna Rao SHO, Nagarapalem police station, the mother of deceased who is fed up with the harrasment of son has killed her son.

Going into details, Vallapu Pothuraju and Sumalata, who reside on the 8th line of AT Agraharam in Guntur city, have two children. The daughter is married to Pushpambika and the son Siddhartha (17) works in cement while mother Sumalata works as a contract worker in the municipality. Siddhartha has been addicted to alocohol since childhood and making bad friendships after the death of his father ten years ago. He addicted to alcohol, marijuana and solutions and harassed his mother Sumalata for money and was lodged in Vijayawada jail for about 14 months after being accused in a case of indecent behaviour with a child on Ethukuru road under Lalapeta police station.

Siddharth also abused her when her mother asked him where he had gone on Saturday morning. Sumalatha repeatedly warned her son to change his behaviour as relatives and bystanders were insulting Sumalata. However, Sumalata's mother, who was upset that nothing had changed had on Saturday tied his son's legs and arms covering his mouth with plaster and killed.

Sumalata, the mother who killed her son Siddhartha, came straight to Nagarampalam station and surrendered. Police were horrified when she told police she had killed her son because she was fed up with his son's behavior. Station SHO Mallikarjuna Rao reached the spot and examined Siddhartha's body. The body was moved to the mortuary for postmortem. The case is being registered and investigated.