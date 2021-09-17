Andhra Pradesh: MPTC and ZPTC results to be declared on September 19

AP MPTC and ZPTC results: The State Election Commission is gearing up for the counting of ZPTC and MPTC election votes in the wake of the High Court verdict. The counting of votes will start from 8 am on the 19th of this month and the results will be announced after the counting. The notification to this effect was issued on Thursday night. The notification also stated that the contesting candidates should submit the details of their counting agents to the concerned Returning Officers.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the government Adityanath Das and Principal Secretary to the Panchayati Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi will hold a videoconference with district collectors and other officials on Friday at 10 am on the arrangements to be made for counting. The meeting agenda has already reached the district authorities. SEC Nilam Sawhney was in Delhi at the time of the court verdict on Thursday, however, she left for Vijayawada in the evening amid High Court's verdict.

Polling for 515 ZPTC and 7,220 MPTC seats in the state was held on April 8. There are a total of 10,047 MPTC seats in the state, of which 2,371 were declared unanimous and elections were not held for 375 seats. On the other hand, the elections have been postponed due to the death of 81 candidates. While about a total of 660 ZPTC seats in the state, 126 of them were unanimously elected.

The High Court on Thursday has delivered verdict to announce the MPTC and ZPTC results. Earlier, the single judge bench had cancelled the notification citing that it violates Supreme Court orders to impose four weeks of model code of conduct.