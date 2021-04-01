Andhra Pradesh: MPTC, ZPTC polling on April 8

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has issued notification for conduct MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The SEC resumes the election process of MPTC and ZPTC from the stage where it was stopped earlier and calls upon the registered voters of all Territorial constituencies of mandal praja parishads and zilla parishads to elect their respective members.

As per the notification issued by the SEC on Thursday, the MPTC, ZPTC elections will be conducted on April 8 from 7 am to 5 pm, repoll if any on April 9, counting of votes will be taken up on April 10 and results will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes.

It may be noted that the new State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney immediately after assuming charge here on Thursday met Governor Biswabushan Harichandan and discussed on the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and other higher officials, including police officials met the SEC and discussed on parishad elections. In the evening the SEC, conducted a video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police.

The SEC stated that the SEC thoroughly satisfied with the inputs received from all the officials and decided to resume the election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs and accordingly issued notification.

The SEC stated that with the issue of notification the model code of conduct will come into force in rural areas with immediate effect.