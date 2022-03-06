Andhra Pradesh: New car rams into people and other vehicles in Machavaram

The new car caused a stir on the road at a time when traffic was heavy at Machavaram Dasanjaneya Swamy temple in Vijayawada. According to details, Chintala Srinivas, 40, a private employee from Vijayawada area, came to offer prayers along with his car numbered AP16BL1656 at the local Dasanjaneya Swamy Temple in Machavaram at around 6 pm on Saturday.



After offering prayers to deity, Chintala Srinivas took the car out. However, the car rammed forward with loud sound as the driver applied acceleration instead of brakes. Frightened by the noise, the devotees and motorists ran away. The locals breathed in a sigh of relief as no one was hurt. However, two were slightly injured in the crash and five two-wheelers were wrecked.



After receiving the information, the Machavaram police reached the spot and collected the details. Srinivas, who caused the accident, was taken into custody and the car was shifted to the station. The case is being registered and investigated.