Andhra Pradesh: Newlywed woman commits suicide after father scolds her in Visakhapatnam

The newly married woman committed suicide after being reprimanded by her father in Cheedikada of Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Gunti, a tribal village in the Konam suburb of the Chidikada. According to SI Sudhakara Rao, Devi (18), daughter of Achchibabu married to Kadali Raju of Kottur, a village next to Gunti village and leading a peaceful life. Recently, every day, Devi's father Achchibabu used to come to Raju's hometown to have alcohol.

The observed son-in-law rebuked the uncle Achibabu three days ago. Devi got into a fight with her husband Raju over why he had reprimanded her father over this and left for her mother's home two days ago. Father Achchibabu rebuked her and sent to her husband on Friday.

Against this backdrop, offended by this, Devi drank pesticide on Friday night. The husband and family members rushed her to the Madugula Government Hospital after she fell seriously ill. Later, she was admitted to Anakapalli NTR Hospital for better treatment. However, she was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

The police said that the case was registered as per the complaint and the body was shifted to postmortem and is being investigated.