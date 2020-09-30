Andhra Pradesh NGOs protest against anti-employee policies

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) leaders have demanded that the State and Central governments immediately respond to the demands of the employees and workers.



The APNGOs Association leaders staged lunch hour demonstration at the irrigation office near Swarajya Maidan on Tuesday, in response to the National Protest Day observed by the government employees in the country. The All India Government Employees Federation (AIGEF) had given a call for the protests across the country opposing the anti-employees and anti-workers policies of the state and central governments in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the APNGOs Association president, N Chandrasekhar Reddy said government employees all over the country staged protests against the inaction of the state and central governments to address the problems of the employees. He said the APNGOs Association staged protests in all districts of Andhra Pradesh and demanded that the State government immediately scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme, implement the Pay Revision Commission, five DA arrears and announce 55 percent fitment in the new PRC. The APNGOs Association state general secretary, Bandi Srinivasa Rao demanded that all the contract and outsourcing employees should be regularised and the government should address the pending problems of the employees.

The APNGOs association Krishna district president, A Vidya Sagar lamented that the Pay Revision of employees pending since 2018. He demanded that the state government immediately fulfil the promises it made to the employees before the elections.