Andhra Pradesh: Nine dead in Innova and lorry collision in Urvakonda in Anantapur

In a horrific incident, Nine people dead in a massive road accident in Anantapur on Sunday. Going into the details, Prashanti is the only daughter of BJP leader Koka Venkatappa Naidu (58) of Nimbagallu village in the mandal. Being an only child, he raised her with lot of affection. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Prashanti got married in a grand manner at the Allambhavan Function Hall in Bellary.



After the marriage, Venkatappa Naidu and eight of his close relatives left for Nimbagallu in an Innova vehicle. Their vehicle was coming from Budagavi when a 16-wheeler Iron Ore lorry heading towards Bellary from Anantapur collided head-on. The front of the Innova was crushed. Venkatappa Naidu in the driving seat was seriously injured and was rushed to Uravakonda Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead within minutes. The remaining eight died in the vehicle with serious injuries.



The bodies were shifted from the spot to Uravakonda Government Hospital for postmortem. The relatives were in grief at the sight of those who had been so happy until the evening dead. Uravakonda MLA Payyavala Keshav, MP Talari Rangaya, and District Collector Nagalakshmi expressed shock over the incident. The Collector directed that necessary assistance be provided at the scene. District SP Fakkirappa, on the other hand, rushed to the spot as soon as the matter was known and started an investigation into the accident.