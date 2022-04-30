Andhra Pradesh: No Ramzan break for SSC exams

Vijayawada: Director of government examinations D Devananda Reddy on Saturday said that the SSC public examinations will be held as per the time table till May 9. In a press release on Friday, he said there will be no change of examination in spite of Ramzan festival. Muslims in the state will celebrate Ramzan either on Monday, i.e. May 2 or 3.

Muslim organisations have appealed to the government not to conduct the examination on festival day. But, the government has decided to conduct examinations as per the time table. The examination timings are 9.30 am to12.45 pm. Muslims attend the special Ramzan prayers in the mosques and idgahs in the morning.