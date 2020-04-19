Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society seeks help for migrants in Dubai

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) requested Harjeet Singh, First Consul (Labour I) of the Consulate General of India in Dubai to provide food and shelter for the persons who migrated to Dubai to work as helpers in companies and domestic workers.



Venkat S Medapati, advisor to the State government and president of APNRTS, said that these migrants lost their livelihood after some companies cancelled the projects. Due to loss of employment, some migrants were finding it difficult to meet their daily needs.

It was observed that some of them do not have shelter forcing them to stay on streets in remote areas. He said that some Telugu volunteers from AP and perhaps others were trying within their limited capacity to help these Indian migrants by giving them food and water. If these migrants are not taken care of, there may be hunger deaths in the coming weeks, he said.

Since international travel is yet to be resumed, they cannot even attempt to come to India, he pointed out.

Under these circumstances, he requested the First Consul on behalf of the State government to arrange food and accommodation to the needy migrants from AP and other States of India at the earliest till the lockdown is lifted by working with the local authorities in UAE.