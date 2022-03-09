Andhra Pradesh: One dead as APSRTC collides lorry at Paritala Bypass in Krishna district

A fatal road accident took place in Krishna district this morning. A fast moving APSRTC bus collided with a lorry going in front. One person was killed and the front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash.



An APSRTC Vennela bus coming from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a lorry at National Road No. 65 Paritala Bypass at Kanchikacharla Mandal in Krishna district.



The bus cleaner died on the spot in the accident. Police identified the deceased as Veda Suryanarayana Murthy of Nuzvid area and shifted the body to Postmortem.