Andhra Pradesh: One dead, two injured in a road accident in Mangalagiri

A road accident took place in Mangalagiri Bypass road in the midnight where the bike on which three persons travelling at high speed under the influence of alcohol, hit the divider.



The accident has caused the one of the three youths traveling on the bike killed and two others were seriously injured who were shifted to hospital.



After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital, a case was registered and investigation was started.



The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.