Andhra Pradesh: One died as an RTC bus rams into two cars and a bike in Anantapur district

A terrible accident took place in Anantapur district where an RTC bus caused severe havoc

A terrible accident took place in Anantapur district where an RTC bus caused severe havoc. The RTC bus collided with bikes and cars and dragged them to a certain distance. An RTC bus coming from Hindupur to Anantapur had lost the control after arriving at the district collectorate in the city.

The bus rammed into the bike and a car which was next to the abutment. The biker had died on the spot after being hit hard by the bus and other was seriously injured. Both cars and bikes were completely destroyed.

The locals said that the accident was caused by the negligence of the RTC driver. Locals rushed the injured to a hospital immediately after the accident. Police arrived at the scene and examined the accident spot.

