Andhra Pradesh: Online classes for municipal school students from July 5

Guntur: Municipal schools in the State will conduct online classes for the students studying in 7,8,9 and 10th classes from July 5.

Following orders of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration MM Naik, the municipal officials are making necessary arrangements to conduct online classes. They are taking licence for Zoom app and purchasing Zoom cameras. The government schools have already started the online classes.

Generally, schools are reopened in June second week every year but due to Covid-19 second wave schools are yet to be opened. At the same time, the threat of the third wave of the deadly virus also looms on the State. Taking this into consideration, the CDMA directed government schools to conduct online classes.

According to official sources, daily four classes will be conducted. The first period will be conducted from 9.45 am to 11am, second from 11 am to 12 noon, third from 1.45pm to 3pm and fourth will be conducted from 3pm to 4pm.

Weekly three classes will be conducted for Telugu, Hindi and English subjects while five periods will be devoted to mathematics, four to physical science, three to biology and three periods will be conducted for social studies. The government is feeling that online classes are useful to the students.

Municipal school headmasters will hold a meeting with the teachers and chalk out a plan to start online classes.

The students have to follow the online classes on the cell phones. Some parents are not ready to give cell phones to the girl students.

A parent K Girija said,"I cannot purchase three cell phones for my three children studying in the school. I have to provide three cell phones and take the internet connection. It will be an additional financial burden on the poor families. It is better to telecast lessons on the TV channels."

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna said, "It is better to teach lessons to the students through Doordarshan or YouTube channels instead of online classes."