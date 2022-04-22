  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Panasonic Life Solutions India inaugurates its plant in Sri City

Highlights

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a Manufacturing company of electrical equipment has opened a plant in Sri City of Andhra Pradesh.

This is the company's first plant in the South India in the electrical products segment and seventh across the country. The company has announced a total expenditure of Rs. 600 crore for the two phases.

Meanwhile, Rs 300 crore has already been spent as part of the first phase. Products of the wiring devices Roma, Penta Modular and Roma Urban are the first to be manufactured here.

The Switchgears, wires and indoor air quality products will be launched in the coming days.

